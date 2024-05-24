Angels Notes: Veteran Slugger’s Rehab, MLB Investigates Former Angel, Pitcher Returns

Halos Today

J.P. Hoornstra

Apr 22, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrates with third baseman Miguel Sano (22) after hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Angels enjoyed a day off Thursday as they traveled back to Orange County from Texas. Off the field, it was a busy day of news, from a veteran hitting the rehab trail to a former Angels utility player caught in controversy.

Here's all the latest headlines:

Veteran Angels Slugger Begins Minor League Rehab Assignment

The Angels' lineup could be getting significant help soon. Veteran slugger Miguel Sanó has embarked on a minor league rehab assignment, signaling a potential return to the major leagues soon. Read more here

Former Angel Under Investigation by MLB for Gambling

Major League Baseball is currently investigating former Angels utility player David Fletcher as part of a broader gambling scandal involving the interpreter for Shohei Ohtani. Fletcher could face a lifetime ban if he is revealed to have placed bets on baseball through an illegal bookmaker. Read more here

Angels' Ron Washington Not Ready to Give Up on All-Star Closer Despite Struggles

Despite recent setbacks and performance issues from closer Carlos Estévez (0-3, 5.06 ERA), Angels' coach Ron Washington expressed continued confidence in his abilities. Estévez's role might seem shaky, but the team is not ready to make a change just yet. Read more here

Angels Bring Back Reliever Who Elected to Leave Organization

The Angels have re-signed veteran left-handed reliever Amir Garrett, keeping him in the organization as a potential relief option. This return could provide some much-needed depth and experience to the team's pitching staff in case of injuries or ineffectiveness by the major league relief corps. Read more here.

