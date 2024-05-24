Angels Notes: Veteran Slugger’s Rehab, MLB Investigates Former Angel, Pitcher Returns
The Angels enjoyed a day off Thursday as they traveled back to Orange County from Texas. Off the field, it was a busy day of news, from a veteran hitting the rehab trail to a former Angels utility player caught in controversy.
Here's all the latest headlines:
Veteran Angels Slugger Begins Minor League Rehab Assignment
The Angels' lineup could be getting significant help soon. Veteran slugger Miguel Sanó has embarked on a minor league rehab assignment, signaling a potential return to the major leagues soon. Read more here
Former Angel Under Investigation by MLB for Gambling
Major League Baseball is currently investigating former Angels utility player David Fletcher as part of a broader gambling scandal involving the interpreter for Shohei Ohtani. Fletcher could face a lifetime ban if he is revealed to have placed bets on baseball through an illegal bookmaker. Read more here
Angels' Ron Washington Not Ready to Give Up on All-Star Closer Despite Struggles
Despite recent setbacks and performance issues from closer Carlos Estévez (0-3, 5.06 ERA), Angels' coach Ron Washington expressed continued confidence in his abilities. Estévez's role might seem shaky, but the team is not ready to make a change just yet. Read more here
Angels Bring Back Reliever Who Elected to Leave Organization
The Angels have re-signed veteran left-handed reliever Amir Garrett, keeping him in the organization as a potential relief option. This return could provide some much-needed depth and experience to the team's pitching staff in case of injuries or ineffectiveness by the major league relief corps. Read more here.