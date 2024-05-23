Angels Bring Back Reliever Who Elected to Leave Organization
The Los Angeles Angels will bring back an old friend, lefty veteran reliever Amir Garrett.
Garrett signed a minor league contract with the Halos on Wednesday. Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reported the news via Twitter/X:
On Sunday, Garrett elected free agency after being designated for assignment by the Angels. However, he will return to the organization on a minor league deal. The lefty will report to Triple-A Salt Lake, where he has been spectacular.
In eight games this season with the Salt Lake Bees, Garrett has allowed two earned runs through 7.1 innings and has struck out 10 batters and only four walks with a 2.45 ERA.
It's been a different story for Garrett in his six appearances with the Halos. The 32-year-old has given up three earned runs (5.06 ERA), 11 strikeouts, and a 1.69 WHIP in 5.1 innings pitched. The southpaw signed a minor league contract with the Halos after failing to make the San Francisco Giants' Opening Day roster.
Garrett hails from Victorville, California. He's collected a 13-19 win-loss record, a 4.95 ERA, 387 strikeouts, and a 1.44 WHIP in 328 career games. A 2011 draft pick by the Cincinnati Reds, Garrett's career total of 330.2 innings have come as a member of the Reds, Kansas City Royals, and now the Angels.