Angels Notes: Zach Neto Injury Update, Power Rankings Boost, and More
The Angels left Houston on Wednesday with a satisfying 2-1 victory over the division-rival Astros. The win gave the Angels two out of three wins in the road series, immediately after taking two out of three from the Texas Rangers. The Angels have won three consecutive road series for the first time since 2019, but the big news Wednesday was an elbow injury to shortstop Zach Neto.
Here's all the latest headlines:
Zach Neto's Elbow Injury Raises Concerns
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto has expressed concerns about the elbow injury that forced him to leave Wednesday's game, labeling it as a cause for "a little concern." The injury emerged on a routine throw to first base. The Angels will keep a close eye on Neto's recovery. Read the full story here.
Angels Ascend in National MLB Power Rankings
The Angels have recently moved up in Newsweek Sports' national MLB power rankings, a testament to their success in Arlington and Houston. Read more about the rankings here.
Veteran Angel Makes Significant Rehab Progress
Veteran utility infielder Brandon Drury took a major step forward in his recovery from a hamstring injury when he was cleared to begin hitting in the batting cage. Read more details here.