Angels Outfielder Drawing Widespread Interest Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Kevin Pillar is reportedly drawing interest from several other MLB teams ahead of the July 30 trade deadline, per The New York Post's Jon Heyman.
Pillar is expected to retire after the end of the 2024 season, but could have one last chance to play for a contender if he's traded before the deadline. Pillar has never won a World Series.
The 35-year-old veteran has been a consistent member of the outfield and lineup for the Angels this season. Pillar began the season with the Chicago White Sox, who designated him for assignment and sent him outright to Triple-A Charlotte. Pillar turned down the assignment and elected free agency.
Pillar quickly signed with the Angels, replacing Mike Trout after he went down with a torn meniscus. While filling in for Trout, Pillar has slashed .308/.353/.500 with 48 hits, 25 runs, six home runs, and 28 RBIs in 51 games.
Over a full season, that batting average would tie for a career-high, which he also posted during his brief stint with the Colorado Rockies in 2020.
Pillar, who made his MLB debut in 2013, spent the majority of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays from 2013-19. Since his time with the Blue Jays, Pillar has played for the San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Rockies, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and White Sox.
Along with Pillar, Angels outfielder Taylor Ward, infielder Luis Rengifo, and pitcher Luis Garcia have been a top names for the Angels on the trade block this season.
The Angels have already traded reliever Carlos Estévez, whom they sent to the Philadelphia Phillies for two minor league pitchers on Saturday.