Angels Pulled off Heist in Carlos Estévez Trade: Report
The Angels' return in the Carlos Estévez trade — minor league pitchers George Klassen and Samuel Aldegheri — is drawing rave reviews from industry executives.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the trade burnished the reputation of Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski as the one executive "every seller in America wants to deal with" at the trade deadline:
The price for Estévez, pitching prospects George Klassen and Samuel Aldegheri, is perceived within the industry to be the highest paid for any reliever – and completely on brand for Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies president of baseball operations.- Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic
According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, Klassen becomes the Angels' No. 3 prospect and Aldegheri is now the club’s No. 8 prospect.
Klassen, 22, is the prize of the deal. The club’s sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft features a triple-digit fastball. He made nine starts in Low-A before his promotion to High-A, posting a 0.71 earned run average with 57 strikeouts and 12 walks in 38 innings.
Since his promotion, Klassen has a 4.22 ERA but has maintained his high strikeout rate, and kept walks under control.
Aldegheri, a left-hander, was recently promoted to Double-A after carving through High-A with 95 strikeouts, 28 walks, and only three home runs allowed in 68 innings. The Italian native could become the first player born and raised in his homeland to reach the big leagues.
Dombrowski said he didn't want to give up the two prospects, "but it's sort of the price of acquisitions at this time."
Apparently not every executive valued Estévez that high. The 31-year-old right-hander, an All-Star a year ago, hasn't allowed an earned run since May 20 — a span of 19 outings in which he's lowered his ERA from 5.17 to 2.38.
The MLB trade deadline is 3 p.m. PT on Tuesday.