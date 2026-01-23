How The Angels Could Use a 2027 Lockout to Their Advantage

The Angels organization is light on talent at every level. Not only is the big league team coming off consecutive 90+ loss seasons, USA Today ranked the Angels farm system 29th out of 30 clubs. FanGraphs was a little kinder, ranking the Angels farm 26th out of 30 at the end of 2025.

In summation, there's not enough talent to compete at the MLB level nor is there much help on the way in the short term from the farm. At best the Angels need 2-3 years of adding young talent to have a realistic chance of fielding a winning team.

Not only will talented players produce better results, the fact many of them will be making league minimum would allow ownership to splurge on a couple of marquee free agents who actually help the team win. Going into each off season with a plethora of holes and a minimum of disposable cash is a bad combination.

The good news is the Angels could get 2 years of development for the price of 1.

Most MLB insiders predict a prolonged lockout following the 2026 season. The Collective Bargaining Agreement between ownership and the Major League Players Association expires at the end of this season. With economic disparity and competitive balance at all time highs, major changes are needed to turn the league into becoming a handful of haves beating up on a bunch of have nots.

Many owners are pushing for a salary cap, which the players will oppose. Not getting as much discussion is the need for a floor. I took a basic look at how a cap/floor situation could improve the game and put more money in players pockets but my plan likely requires increased revenue sharing and billionaires aren't known sharing their revenue.

Getting 30 owners on the same page to formulate such a plan will be a tall task. Then getting the players to accept it is a larger challenge. All in all, it looks like there won't be much if any baseball at the Major League level in 2027.

But there would still be minor league baseball in the event of a lockout.

A lockout would lock all member of the MLBPA. In 2022 minor league players unionized under the MLBPA umbrella but formed their own union, the MLBPA-MiLB. Members of the MiLB union would not be locked out for the year 2027.

As with the lockout in 2021, minor league baseball would continue pretty much as usual; particularly at the lower levels. At the higher levels players on teams 40 man rosters would be locked out at they are part of MLBPA. But for the most part, life would go on.

Spring Training would consist of minor league camps only and the games would go on. Talent would still be developed, meaning the Angels could get a year of minor league development while missing a year of losing at the MLB level.

The Washington Nationals appear to be taking this path.

This week the Washington Nationals traded two years of pitcher Mackenzie Gore to the Texas Rangers for a haul of five prospects. The centerpieces of Washington's return were 2025 first rounder Gavin Fien and fireballer Alejandro Rosario who just had Tommy John surgery last month. Neither of those players project to be Major League regulars until 2028 or later.

By the time MLB fires back up in 2028, these prospects along with many others in Washington's farm will have time to develop and help them create a new young core. The Nats entered the off season with the 23rd rated farm by FanGraphs but moves like this will shoot them up the list considerably.

The Angels should follow Washington's lead.

It would be smart for the Angels to follow the Nationals direction here. In looking at the roster, Jo Adell has two years until he reaches free agency. That could mean he has one year of actually being on the field. However, he also has big power and could be traded for a nice package of prospects.

Jose Soriano has similar trade value to Mackenzie Gore. He's not as established as a starter but he comes with three years of club control. That's the same number of years Reid Detmers has until he reaches free agency.

Considering the distinct possibility of a 2027 lockout and the overwhelming likelihood of another 90+ loss season between now and that lockout, the Angels would be wise to accept reality and rebuild.

Currently the farm is pitcher heavy and devoid of impact bats. The good news is that many of those arms are at the AA and AAA level and would be about MLB ready in 2027 if it happens.

But even keeping the currently 22 year old Caden Dana in the minor until he's 24 means the Angels have him under control until he's 30. That's his full prime. 2025 first rounder Tyler Bremner could be developed in a way Reid Detmers and Griffin Canning were not afforded and still hit the bigs at age 24.

There's not a big difference between losing 90 games and losing 100 or even 110. All result in missing the playoffs and lower attendance. But there is a huge difference in having a direction towards better days and not. Currently the Angels have no direction.

But if they played it smart, They could use a 2027 lockout to their advantage and roll into 2028 with a handful of fully developed players to put around Zach Neto and Logan O'hoppe and plenty of cash to buy whatever esle they need.