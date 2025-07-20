Angels Reveal Nolan Schanuel's Injury, Who Was Removed From Sunday's Game vs Phillies
The Los Angeles Angels announced first baseman Nolan Schanuel left Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies with a left wrist contusion.
A pitch hit Schanuel square in the wrist in the top of the first and he initially stayed in the game, however LaMonte Wade Jr. came out to replace him at first base in the bottom of the first.
The Angels will be glad to hear Schanuel only sustained a contusion, as a fracture to his wrist could have sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Wade will likely stand in for Schanuel if he is to miss any more games.
More news: Angels' Nolan Schanuel Exits Game With Apparent Injury
Schanuel hasn't had a stay on the injured list since the Angels drafted him in 2023, and has barely missed a game since his debut. He has featured in 95 of the Halos' 99 games this season, and missed just 15 games during his first full season in 2024.
Schanuel has had a great season so far, building on the strong showing he had in 2024. He has a .274 batting average, the second-highest on the team behind Zach Neto, and has a career-high .760 OPS so far. His batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage have all taken massive jumps from last season.
The Angels took a lead in the top of the first and extended it in the top of the second, as Taylor Ward's three-run double made the score 5-0. They are looking to take the series against the Philadelphia Phillies and start their second-half charge for the postseason off right.
More news: Angels vs Phillies Won't Start on Time Sunday
They are four games out of the final AL Wild Card spot behind the Boston Red Sox. Also in front of them are the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers, both of whom they will face before the trade deadline at the end of the month. Before then, they have a three-game series against the New York Mets beginning Monday.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.