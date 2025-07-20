Angels vs Phillies Won't Start on Time Sunday
The Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies series finale scheduled to start at 10:35 a.m. PST on Sunday will not start on time.
The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher reported that a tarp was on the field about 20 minutes before the scheduled first pitch, and although no announcement has been made, the rubber match has yet to begin.
Fletcher reported that the rain has stopped and the field is in the early preparation stages with first pitch now scheduled for 11:15 am PST.
The Angels official Twitter/X account confirmed the updated first pitch time as well.
The Angels are going to need all the help that they can get down the stretch as they are currently sitting just two games under .500 and four games out of the final Wild Card spot in the American League.
With the looming trade deadline, the Halos are in a peculiar spot as many on the team believe that they will make a second-half run, but this can also be an opportunity to take advantage of more traditional contenders willing to give more prospects or trade pieces than usual as the deadline intensifies.
The farm system has been a point of contention in Anaheim as they have been ranked near or at the bottom of MiLB rankings for the past few seasons.
Retooling the farm to add to an existing young core could prove to be more valuable in the long run, but the current squad must show signs that 2025 isn't a lost season and must show those signs relatively fast as the deadline approaches.
The July 31 deadline will likely be a major indicator of how this season will be remembered and perhaps reveal how far the Halos will go, depending on what, if any, deals are made.
