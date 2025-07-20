Angels' Nolan Schanuel Exits Game With Apparent Injury
Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel left Sunday's series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies after getting hit by a pitch in the top of the first.
LaMonte Wade Jr. replaced the 23-year-old following his exit.
The ball struck Schanuel in the wrist and he originally stayed in the game, however exited before taking the field. The first baseman has been a constant at the first base for the Angels this season, taking part in 95 of their 99 games so far this season.
The Angels drafted Schanuel in 2023 and brought him up that same season after he played just 22 games in the minor leagues. He made his debut on Aug. 18, 2023, and hasn't spent a day on the injured list since his call up.
Schanuel has a .274 batting average this season, as well as eight home runs. He ranks second on the team in both batting average and on-base percentage, and his low-strikeout, high-contact style of play is unorthodox yet effective for a first baseman. The Halos will hope he doesn't miss an extended amount of time, as they are at a crucial point in their season.
They are two games under .500 and four games out of the Wild Card, and have until the end of the month to decide whether or not they will buy at the deadline to make a playoff push.
If Schanuel is to miss time, Wade will likely serve as his replacement for the duration of his absence.
