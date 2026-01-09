Angels Agree To Terms With Zach Neto and Logan O'Hoppe For 2026

Arbitration eligible players and teams traded salary figures today and several contracts for 2026 were finalized. Among them, the Angels finalized deals with two important young players in Zach Neto and Logan O'Hoppe.

Zach Neto reached arbitration eligible status as a Super Two player and signed for $4,150,000 today. He is coming off a brilliant 5.1 bWAR season and turns 25 on January 31st. That type of money for that level of production is an absolute steal for the franchise.

Neto will have three more trips through this process unless he and the Angels agree to an extension. In 2023 Bo Bichette signed a 3 year $33.6 million extension that covered his three remaining arbitration eligible seasons. Bichette was 24 at the time and coming off a 3.7 bWAR season in 2022.

Extending Neto beyond his three years of club control would add more to the contract. But with Neto still four full seasons from free agency, the idea of locking in $100 million or more in guranteed money likely appeals to him and his camp. If he continues playing at this pace, the cost of an extension will only grow over time.

Sep 24, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) receives the team Roberto Clemente award from Chairman Dennis Kuhl prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Logan O'Hoppe also signed for 2026.

Angels catcher and team Roberto Clemente Award winner Logan O'Hoppe also agreed with the Angels on a salary for 2026. O'Hoppe will earn $2,625,000 in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The Roberto Clemente Award is given for community service. O'Hoppe is a fixture at CHOC and has a foundation dedicated to helping young cancer patients.

O'Hoppe has three years of MLB service time and will be eligible for arbitration two more times before reaching free agency. The return from Philadelphia for Brandon Marsh, Logan had a really good 2024 and got off to a hot start in 2025 before seeing his numbers crater. Ultimately baseball-reference credited him with a -0.2 WAR for the year.

The Angels will likely take a wait and see approach with O'Hoppe regarding an extension. Has both a lower starting salary than Neto and is coming off a really tough season at the plate. The Angels organization feels they have set O'Hoppe up to succeed this season by bringing in veteran catchers Kurt Suzuki and Max Stassi as manager and catching coach, respectively.

These two signings leave the Angels with four arbitration eligible players remaining: Jo Adell, Reid Detmers, Jose Soriano, and Brock Burke. Finalizing these salaries will give general manager Perry Minasian more clarity on the 2026 payroll and how much spending room he might have remaining.