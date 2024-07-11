Angels vs Rangers: Roster Move, How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, More for Series Finale
The Angels made one roster swap involving a pair of pitchers on Wednesday, recalling left-hander Kenny Rosenberg from Triple-A Salt Lake and optioning right-hander Davis Daniel.
Daniel, who was hit hard in the Angels' 9-4 loss to the Rangers on Monday, wasn't going to play in the series finale anyway. Rosenberg, 29, was 2-2 in seven games (three starts) for the Angels last season but has yet to appear in a major league game in 2024. He was 5-4 with a 3.74 ERA in 14 starts at Triple-A.
Outfielder Jo Adell is reportedly dealing with a virus, keeping him out of the lineup. Here's what else you need to know about the series finale against the Texas Rangers:
How to Watch
• Time: 6:38 p.m. PT
• Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
• TV: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Rangers -130 / Angels +110
• Over/under: 9
Predictions
Former Angels pitcher Michael Lorenzen (5-4, 3.21 ERA), who starts for Texas, allowed only one hit in five innings in his last start against the Rays. In contrast, Griffin Canning (3-9, 4.87 ERA), the Angels’ starter, posted less impressive numbers in his last game against the Cubs. Texas has had the upper hand in the series and the Angels will need to pitch better to avoid getting swept.
More
• The Rangers haven't swept a series in Anaheim since 2013.
• Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel is batting .315 since June 12, and achieved his first multi-extra-base-hit game along the way.
• Angels pitcher Ben Joyce has eclipsed 100 mph with 44.9 percent (106 of 236) of his pitches this season across 12 appearances, which ranks second in the majors behind A's closer Mason Miller (48.3%).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.