Angels Express Confidence in Slumping Right Fielder
There is no arguing the fact that Los Angeles Angels outfielder Jo Adell has been in a slump. He has one hit in his last 27 at-bats, with 13 strikeouts and no walks.
Suddenly, what seemed to be a bright breakthrough season for the 25-year-old has turned gloomy.
“He’s in a bad spell,” manager Ron Washington told Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. “We’re trying to keep him calmed down and let him know he’s got to come out of it. I think he’s getting to the point where he’s starting to try a little too hard. And that’s only youth.”
Adell’s slump has dropped his batting average to .211, but his OPS is still .739. Washington reiterated that he's sticking with his everyday right fielder despite his struggles.
“He doesn’t need to look over his shoulder,” Washington said. “The way the game is constructed today, you could hit a buck-ninety-seven and you can play in the big leagues.”
Slumps happen, it's part of the game. It can be disheartening at times because he's young and hasn't experienced the fluctuations of an entire season but he's learning. He's adapting to how pitchers are attacking him and he's realizing which pitches he hits best.
The growth of his is a positive sign for the Angels as they continue to grind out the rest of this season.