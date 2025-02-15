Ron Washington Reveals How Top of Angels Lineup Will Look Come Opening Day
As Opening Day quickly approaches, the Los Angeles Angels are beginning to determine what the lineup will look like.
Angels manager Ron Washington hopes the top of the lineup will feature Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, and Jorge Soler. Washington believes the trio will be his best hitters in 2025, which is no surprise given Ward is coming off a strong second-half of 2024 and both Trout and Soler are proven sluggers.
“The reality is, I’m looking for a fourth-hole hitter,” Washington said, via The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “We’ll see where it goes.”
There was speculation the Angels were looking for another power bat in free agency to accompany Trout and Soler in the lineup, but it appears the Halos may be looking internally for a player to step up.
Although Washington wants Trout, Ward, and Soler to make up the top three, there's a chance Soler will hit as low as fourth. Washington does not want to utilize his young core so high in the lineup.
“I do not want to push those young kids in a position that’s too powerful for them,” Washington said. “They will say it’s not, but they will say anything that doesn’t make them feel like they are lacking in any way.”
Despite Washington's reluctance to put the Angels young trio, comprised of Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, and Nolan Schanuel, in third and fourth spots in the lineup, the skipper still has high expectations for them.
“I think when you've been through something for the first time and you've weathered the storm, the expectations go up,” Washington said at the Winter Meetings. “But it's not the expectations that will bog them down. It's an expectation that they should envision wanting for themselves, and that's to be successful. I think my young group last year did a tremendous job of staying in the fight and making it through the 162-game grind, and they know what it's about now.”
