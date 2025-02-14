Angels Pitcher Involved in Massive 2024 Trade Deadline Deal Signing With Dodgers
The Los Angeles Angels parted ways with right-handed relief pitcher Luis García at last season’s trade deadline. García will return to Los Angeles, but not with the Angels.
The Los Angeles Dodgers signed García to a minor league deal, according to Just Baseball Media’s Aram Leighton on X. García was also invited to the Dodgers spring training, where he could potentially earn a spot on the Opening Day roster.
The Angels signed García as a free agent last offseason. The Dominican Republic native posted a 3.71 ERA while striking out 40 batters through 45 appearances in 2024.
This was García’s second stint with the Angels. The Philadelphia Phillies traded García to the Angels in December 2018 for left-handed pitcher Jose Alvarez.
He made 64 appearances in 2019 with Los Angeles, recording a 4.35 ERA, one save, and 57 strikeouts. García spent 12 days on the injured list due to a lumbar spine spasm but remained healthy for the majority of the season.
García elected free agency after the 2019 season. In a similar fashion to today, García signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers and was invited to spring training.
García found his way back to the Angels in 2024 but the franchise ultimately decided to trade him to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for a group of young talent at the trade deadline.
Los Angeles acquired shortstop Matthew Lugo, first baseman Niko Kavadas, and right-handed pitchers Ryan Zeferjahn and Yeferson Vargas.
With Boston, García’s success on the mound declined. He logged a career-worst 8.22 ERA across 15 appearances.
Just a month after the trade, the Red Sox placed García on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. Although he was healthy enough for a rehab assignment in mid-September, García did not return to the Major Leagues in 2024.
Considering the Dodgers talent-filled bullpen, García will serve as a depth piece for Los Angeles. The Dodgers bullpen features Tanner Scott, who is expected to be the team’s main closer. The bullpen also consists of Michael Kopech, Blake Treinen, Alex Vesia, and Anthony Banda, who all made appearances in the Dodgers’ World Series run.
Additionally, Los Angeles signed two-time All-Star reliever Kirby Yates to further reinforce the bullpen.
