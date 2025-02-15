MLB Insider Predicts Anthony Rendon's Angels Career To Be Over Following Latest Surgery
The latest injury update All-Star third baseman Anthony Rendon is not ideal as the 2025 season creeps up.
Rendon, who has played with the Los Angeles Angels for the past five seasons, will undergo hip surgery and miss a significant portion of the 2025 season, general manager Perry Minisian told reporters Wednesday.
“Nobody wants to see a player hurt. No one wants to see a player have repeated surgeries and ailments,” MLB insider Ken Rosenthal said on Foul Territory. “He has been a guy that has been quite unlucky in this regard.”
Unfortunately for the Angels, this is not the first time Rendon will be sidelined for a majority of the season. The Houston, Texas native signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Halos in 2019, but has not performed to the level the Angels anticipated.
He came into the organization off a career-best season, earning his second NL Silver Slugger recognition, first All-Star and All-MLB First-Team selections, and his first World Series title. Rendon was also MLB Players Choice NL Outstanding Player after leading the NL in doubles (44) and slashing .319/.412/.598.
However, since joining the Angels, Rendon has not appeared in more than 58 games for the past five seasons. Los Angeles has placed him on the 60-day IL every season since 2021 with various injuries, ranging from the hip, wrist, shin, hamstring, and groin.
Therefore, the announcement of Rendon’s surgery is not surprising.
“No one who saw that news today or who has any knowledge of the Angels and Rendon could have really been surprised,” Rosenthal said.
Rosenthal believes that Rendon’s latest injury may be the end to his career with the Angels.
“It’s just one more unfortunate turn in what likely will be, I would imagine the end of his Angels career. He’s not coming back from this it doesn’t sound like, this year anyway.”
Rendon’s performance at the plate has progressively plummeted in recent years. Last season, the 34-year-old recorded a career-worst .218/.307/.267, which marked the first time his slugging percentage fell below .318.
Yoan Moncada expects to be the Angels’ top third-base option in place of Rendon. Los Angeles also added Kevin Newman and Scott Kingery as backup options for the position.
