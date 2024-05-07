Former Angels Outfielder Commits to College Football Team at 28 Years Old
Former Los Angeles Angels outfielder Monte Harrison is switching sports — and going to college.
Harrison, who turns 29 years old this August, has committed to the University of Arkansas to play College Football, according to Richard Davenport of Whole Hog Sports.
Harrison was a 4-star wide receiver at Lee's Summit West High School, where he caught 60 passes for 1,007 yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior season. He rushed for another 198 yards and 12 touchdowns, and even threw one touchdown and one interception on two passes.
Harrison ended up being drafted in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Miwlaykee Brewers straight out of high school, and pursued baseball.
In 2018, Harrison was one of four players sent from Milwaukee to Miami for outfielder Christian Yelich. He then made his debut with Miami in 2020, where he appeared in 32 games, and hit .170 with one home run, three runs batted in, and six stolen bases.
In 2021, Harrison appeared in just nine games with the Marlins. Then, he was released in March 2022, and signed with the Angels in April.
Harrison appeared in nine games with the Angels in 2022, slashing .182/.357/.455 with one home run, three runs batted in, and an OPS of .812. However, he wouldn't play more than those 50 combined games at the MLB level.
Harrison signed with the Brewers in Jan. 2023, but never made a big-league appearance, and was released in Sept. 2023.
Now, Harrison is trying a second career, as he goes back to college to pursue football. Harrison is 6-foot-1 and 218 pounds, and never used his college eligibility as he went straight from high school to the pros.