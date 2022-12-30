Ohtani is as one-of-a-kind as it gets.

Sometimes I think people forget how special Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is. Don’t worry, I’m here to help.

Imagine getting an All-Star and Silver Slugger hitter, and an ace and Cy Young candidate pitcher, and morphing them into one person. That’s Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani is truly the most special and unique player in baseball history, and is already rising the ranks of the all-time greats. He still has a lot more to accomplish, but it’s going to be really hard to top his 2022 season. Then again, we said that after he was named the unanimous MVP in 2021 — and look what happened.

We can never underestimate Ohtani, but for now, we can appreciate the greatness that was his 2022 season. Here's one of the incredible statistics that came from his unbelievable 2022 campaign.

Yes, this statistic is true.

Just three American League hitters hit more home runs than Ohtani. Just two American League pitchers struck out more batters than Ohtani. Just one American League starter threw a faster pitch than Ohtani. And not a single American League hitter had a faster time to first than Ohtani.

He’s truly one-of-a-kind, and the unicorn of all unicorns. Angels fans don’t know how much longer they’ll get to root for him as their superstar, but for now, they'll just have to enjoy whatever he has in store next season.