There’s been a lot of talk surrounding the upcoming World Baseball Classic, as tons of the MLB’s best players have already committed to the games.

Among those who will be there is many guys who don Angel red during the season, including Mike Trout, Patrick Sandoval and Shohei Ohtani. Angels GM Perry Minasian was asked about his two-way superstar playing in the Games.

"I’m happy he’s playing in the WBC. I think it’s great for the game. Any time fans that love the game of baseball can watch him play, I think is a huge bonus. So I’m looking forward to seeing what he does this season."

It’s hard to blame Minasian for these comments. Ohtani is one of the best baseball players in the world, and he’s getting the opportunity to play against the world’s best players on an international stage. It’s nice for him to get that kind of recognition — and it definitely doesn’t hurt the Angels, either.

Ohtani’s role in the games is still yet to be determined, but he may end up playing as a closer to protect his arm a little bit more. The Angels are planning on increasing his workload in 2023, so the extra protection could go a long way.