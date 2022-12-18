Mike Trout’s contract just looks better and better by the day. That, I believe, is the point The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal was trying to make when he suggested Trout as a potential trade candidate.

With every major free agent deal coming to fruition, Trout’s eight years and $283.6 million remaining on his contract continues to become more valuable. Trout, who’s 31-years-old, has an average annual value of $35.45 million. Aaron Judge, who turns 31 in April, just signed a nine-year deal with an AAV of $40 million per season.

Trout has been as dominant as anyone over the last four seasons — and really, his entire career. Staying healthy has been his one drawback, but he’s made the All-MLB First Team in three of the last four years.

Last year, he became the sixth player in MLB history to hit 40 or more home runs in 120 or fewer games. If he can play a full season — or close to it — who knows what his numbers could look like. Here’s what Rosenthal said about Trout’s contract, and the "extreme" case in which the Angels could look to move him.

"At the other extreme is Angels center fielder Mike Trout, who could become quite the trade commodity if he ever decides he wants out. Trout, 31, has missed more than half the Angels’ games the past two seasons, so he would need to demonstrate a consistent pattern of health. But with eight years and $283.6 million left on his deal, Trout might be almost a bargain."

The idea of the Angels trading their face of the franchise and one of the best players in MLB history is far-fetched. But at the same time, it could be a possibility, albeit a small one.

The Angels have a good amount of players on expiring deals next season, most notably Shohei Ohtani. If the Angels struggle again next season, and lose Ohtani in the offseason, the new owner could look to reset the team. That could mean trading Trout and the seven years left on his deal. It would also likely entail trading Anthony Rendon who, entering this season, has four years and $140 million left on his contract. The new owner may want the chance to start from scratch, and build a team and a payroll that he feels comfortable and confident in.

Again, the Angels trading Trout is by no means likely to happen. And if the Angels are competitive next season, there’s no way it does. But until we see the Angels win games, Trout will always be a name that comes up as a potential trade candidate.