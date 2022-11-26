Skip to main content

Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Still Isn’t Done Making Moves

He’s been the most aggressive general manager early in free agency, but he's not slowing down.
Angels GM Perry Minasian has made his intentions this offseason very clear: He wants to win, and he wants to win now.

He signed All-Star LHP Tyler Anderson to shore up the starting rotation, and he’s traded a combined four pitchers for lineup depth through Gio Urshela and Hunter Renfroe. But he’s far from done making moves this offseason.

"We’ll continue to look to improve," Minasian said. "I really believe there’s different areas we can definitely use a boost, whether that’s in the bullpen, the rotation. We’ll still take a look at the infield and see if we can get better there. I feel like there’s opportunities out there and we’ll explore all of them."

He’s definitely made the most of opportunities thus far in free agency. The team already looks much better on paper than they did last year, but Minasian know there’s still work to be done.

"I think we’re significantly better," Minasian said. "I don’t think the work is done. There’s definitely areas where we can continue to improve. But I do think we’re significantly better."

manager that Minasian trusted for next season

echoed the words of his general manager. He spoke about the impressive work Minasian has done on MLB Network Radio.

"Perry’s relentless in his work and going about building our roster, and been given these resources by our ownership, which is nice," Phil Nevin said. "And the conversations we’ve had all winter — we’re not done — there’s gonna be more to add."

He went into some of those potential areas where the team can improve.

"I think we’re just always looking to strengthen areas anywhere we can, really lengthening out our roster and lineup. We’ve done a good job of that so far," Nevin said. "We’re excited about the direction we’re going. We’re not done yet, we still gotta get better and put in the work."

It’s nice to see the Angels are still looking at all areas to improve. That bodes well for them potentially breaking their postseason drought in 2023. 

