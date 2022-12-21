Skip to main content

Angels News: Halos Sign Former Twins Reliever to Minor League Deal

They are continuing to bolster the bullpen through minor league signings.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After the Angels' addition of utility man Brandon Drury, their last big need remains in the bullpen.

They've spent all offseason meticulously adding pieces via minor league deals, and on Wednesday, they did more of the same. The Angels agreed to a deal with RHP Fernando Romero, who pitched in 26 games with the Twins in 2018 and 2019, before spending the last two seasons in Japan.

In his MLB career, Romero has a 5.17 ERA in 69.2 innings. In 2018, he was a full-time starter, sporting a 4.69 ERA in 11 starts. In 2019, he was a full-time reliever, sporting a 7.07 ERA in 15 appearances.

Overseas, Romero had a 3.91 ERA in 251 career innings pitched. He turns 28-years-old in a few days, and will look to revitalize his MLB career with the Halos.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Between Romero and the many other minor league signings in the bullpen, the Angels are hoping they can get some production at a very low cost. They're banking on bounce back seasons, hoping at least one of their signings can turn into a contributor.

In This Article (1)

Fernando Romero
Fernando Romero

USATSI_17062590_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Pegged as Losers of Shortstop Carousel This Offseason

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19058319_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Sign Brandon Drury to Two Year Deal

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19288203_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: MLB Analyst Thinks Halos are Perfect Fit for Versatile Free Agent Slugger

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18939362_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: LA Showing Interest in Former Halo and Longtime MLB Starting Pitcher

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18955632_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Expected to Have New Television Broadcaster in 2023

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18402266_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Roster News: Previously DFA’d Pitcher Gets Outrighted to Triple-A

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18600382_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Former Angel Signs Contract With Japanese Baseball Team

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18150477_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Pitching Target Signs With San Diego Padres

By Noah Camras