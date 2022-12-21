After the Angels' addition of utility man Brandon Drury, their last big need remains in the bullpen.

They've spent all offseason meticulously adding pieces via minor league deals, and on Wednesday, they did more of the same. The Angels agreed to a deal with RHP Fernando Romero, who pitched in 26 games with the Twins in 2018 and 2019, before spending the last two seasons in Japan.

In his MLB career, Romero has a 5.17 ERA in 69.2 innings. In 2018, he was a full-time starter, sporting a 4.69 ERA in 11 starts. In 2019, he was a full-time reliever, sporting a 7.07 ERA in 15 appearances.

Overseas, Romero had a 3.91 ERA in 251 career innings pitched. He turns 28-years-old in a few days, and will look to revitalize his MLB career with the Halos.

Between Romero and the many other minor league signings in the bullpen, the Angels are hoping they can get some production at a very low cost. They're banking on bounce back seasons, hoping at least one of their signings can turn into a contributor.