Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani has been at the center of the conversation this offseason. Even though he's not a free agent for another year, teams are already working their payrolls to make room for him next year — and you can't really blame them.

Ohtani is an ace and a slugger all in one, and will elevate any team to championship level. His general manager, Perry Minasian, talked about just how dedicated he is, and how much he wants to win.

"Nobody is more committed to his craft," Minasian said. "I’ve been really lucky. I’ve been in a Major League clubhouse for way too long — 35, 36 years I’ve been in a Major League clubhouse. And I’ve had the privilege to be around a lot of great players, and the one common theme with those great players is they’re never satisfied — and he is never satisfied. Walking into the door, we felt like eliminating any type of limitations was really, really important."

Eliminating limitations is exactly what they've done. They've gone to a six-man rotation to limit his innings, but this year, they've decided to somewhat eliminate that. He'll pitch whenever he's on full rest, so he'll get a few more starts over the course of the season.

Also, Ohtani is pretty much always out there as the team's full-time designated hitter. Even when he gets taken out of a game as a pitcher, he remains in to hit. He truly does everything for this team — and all at the highest level. Angel fans should be very excited for another season of Ohtani in red.