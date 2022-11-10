Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Luis Rengifo Finish as Runners-Up for Silver Slugger Awards

Shohei Ohtani and Luis Rengifo have finished as runners-up for the American League Silver Slugger Awards.

Ohtani, who hit .273 with 34 home runs and 95 RBIs, was a finalist for the Silver Slugger in two different categories — DH and Utility.

Astros Yordan Alvarez took home the Silver Slugger in the DH category, while Twins Luis Arraez won the award in the Utility category.

Rengifo, a finalist in the Utility category, hit .264 this season with 17 home runs and 52 RBIs. He was one of the better utility men in all of baseball, and was rewarded for it, being named a finalist for both the Silver Slugger and Gold Glove in the category. Rengifo is also generating a ton of trade interest early in this offseason.

As for Ohtani, he was looking to win his second career Silver Slugger Award. Last year, he took home the award in the DH category.

Ohtani wasn't able to win this award, but in a week from now, we'll see if he needs to make some room in his trophy cabinet for a second MVP award.