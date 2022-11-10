Skip to main content

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Luis Rengifo Finish as Runners-Up for Silver Slugger Awards

Ohtani was a finalist in two categories, Rengifo just one.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Shohei Ohtani and Luis Rengifo have finished as runners-up for the American League Silver Slugger Awards.

Ohtani, who hit .273 with 34 home runs and 95 RBIs, was a finalist for the Silver Slugger in two different categories — DH and Utility.

Astros Yordan Alvarez took home the Silver Slugger in the DH category, while Twins Luis Arraez won the award in the Utility category.

Rengifo, a finalist in the Utility category, hit .264 this season with 17 home runs and 52 RBIs. He was one of the better utility men in all of baseball, and was rewarded for it, being named a finalist for both the Silver Slugger and Gold Glove in the category. Rengifo is also generating a ton of trade interest early in this offseason.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As for Ohtani, he was looking to win his second career Silver Slugger Award. Last year, he took home the award in the DH category.

Ohtani wasn't able to win this award, but in a week from now, we'll see if he needs to make some room in his trophy cabinet for a second MVP award

In This Article (2)

Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani
Luis Rengifo
Luis Rengifo

USATSI_18549306_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Mike Trout Wins Silver Slugger Award, Taylor Ward Finishes as Runner-Up

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18667760_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: LA’s Biggest Needs This Offseason According to GM Perry Minasian

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18901259_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider on LA's Three Biggest Needs This Offseason

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18876555_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Looking to Improve the Bullpen This Offseason

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18992587_168396005_lowres-2
Angels News

Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout Beat Out by Aaron Judge for Hank Aaron Award

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19223648_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: MLB Analyst Predicts Shohei Ohtani Re-Signs With LA Long Term

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19149163_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Silver Slugger and Gold Glove Finalist Generating Trade Interest

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19265562_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: LA Among Top Landing Spots for Aaron Judge, According to Oddsmakers

By Noah Camras