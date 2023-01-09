Angels News: This Insane Mike Trout Stat Will Help You Appreciate His Greatness

If there was a list comprised of athletes who deserve every penny they're making, Mike Trout would be right at the top of the list. Since coming into the league, Trout has cemented himself as one of the best in the game, as a true five tool player.

With a career .303 batting average, 350 home runs and nearly 900 RBIs in 1,407 games, the Hall of Fame will be calling as soon as he's eligible. Hopefully with the moves the Angels have made so far this offseason, Trout can start having some success in the postseason, too.

Regardless, Trout is already on his way to becoming one of the best players in baseball history, and this stat from Sportskeeda Baseball only furthers that.

You know it's good when you're in the same category as Barry Bonds when it comes to hitting. But it's pretty insane to think that his career OPS is 1.002.

As the numbers prove, there's almost no way to stop Trout from reaching base. That's one of the many reasons why he's a player no Angels fans ever want to see in a different uniform — and luckily, they likely won't ever have to.