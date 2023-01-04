The Angels have done a great job this offseason of filling the gaps in their roster this offseason. They've added depth all over the field, and have shored up the rotation and bullpen. They enter 2023 with one of the deepest rosters in baseball, and may still have another move up their sleeve. However, at this point in the offseason, they've impressed a lot of people.

MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic was one of those people who praised the Angels for their impressive offseason thus far — and this was even before they added utility man Brandon Drury on a two-year, $17 million pact. He gave them a "B+" for their offseason at that point, and that would probably be even higher now.

"The Angels have had a solid offseason thus far. They added right-handed power with the trade acquisition of Hunter Renfroe, who is expected to play right field with Taylor Ward moving to left field. They improved their infield depth through their trade with the Twins for Gio Urshela, who can play all four infield positions. They improved their pitching staff in free agency, adding former Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson to their rotation and former Rockies righty Carlos Estévez to their bullpen. The best news of the offseason for the Angels has been the health reports on third baseman Anthony Rendon, who is my early favorite for Comeback Player of the Year in 2023."

Bowden was not only impressed with the Angels offseason, but think they'll get even better with the health of All-Star third baseman Anthony Rendon. Rendon hasn't lived up to his contract in LA yet, but there's still plenty of time for him to turn it around. Bowden has him as his early favorite to win the Comeback Player of the Year Award next season, and he's not alone on that prediction.

This season is already shaping up to be a much better year for the Angels — and it couldn't come at a better time.