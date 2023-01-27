Angels News: Three Halos Among Top 100 Prospects in MLB

The Angels have some young guys to be excited about.

Things are looking up for the Angels in their farm system. What has long been one of the major issues of the team, is finally starting to improve.

In Baseball America's recent top 100 prospects list, two Angels made the list. And on Baseball Prospectus' recent top 100 prospects list, three Halos were among the top up-and-coming stars. The Angel's 2022 first-round pick, shortstop Zach Neto, was ranked at No. 47, top catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe was ranked at No. 77 and catcher Edgar Quero was ranked at No. 89.

These three players are the top three prospects in the Angels' organization — O'Hoppe at No. 1, Neto at No. 2 and Quero at No. 3.

O'Hoppe was acquired by the Angels at last year's trade deadline, and instantly became the team's top prospect. He's expected to play a big role for the team this season, and could even become the starting catcher sooner rather than later.

As for Neto, he was drafted less than a year ago, and has already flown up the minor league ranks into Double-A. Neto will likely spend his time in Triple-A this season, but the writers at MLB.com surprisingly predicted him to debut as early as 2023. The Angels do have a bit of a hole at shortstop, so maybe the 21-year-old can fill it.

Finally there's Quero, an international signing who has also impressed. He's slowly working his way up through the minor leagues, but at 19 years old, is in no rush to get to the Majors.

Angels fans finally have some young players to be excited about. And they could make pretty big impacts on the team as early as this season.