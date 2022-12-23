He appeared in 27 games as a reliever for the Angels last season.

On Thursday, the Angels officially announced the signing of utility man Brandon Drury on a two-year, $17 million deal. If you want to know why he signed at such an inexpensive price, you can read about it here.

However, with Drury now on the team, the Angels had to clear a spot on their 40-man roster. They did that by designating RHP Oliver Ortega for assignment.

Ortega appeared in 27 games with the Angels last season, and eight in the season prior. Last year, Ortega had a 3.71 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP in 34 innings pitched. He struck out 33 batters, walked 18 and allowed five home runs.

The 26-year-old will now search for a new team to work with, while the Angels continue to focus on adding more pieces to the bullpen. The Angels aren't done making moves yet, so they may have to clear a few more spots on their roster in the coming weeks.