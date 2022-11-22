The Angels officially non-tendered four players ahead of the deadline last Friday.

Jhonathan Diaz, Touki Toussaint, Nash Walters and Rob Zastryzny were non-tendered, and now enter free agency.

It's important to note the remaining unsigned players on the active roster were tendered a contract.

That means Griffin Canning, Jamie Barria, Luis Rengifo, Jared Walsh, Taylor Ward and Patrick Sandoval all received contracts.

This came as more of a formality, as the Angels has already designated Toussaint, Walters and Zastryzny for assignment when they selected the contracts of LHP Kolton Ingram and RHP Jose Soriano.

Diaz pitched in seven games over the last two seasons with the Angels. He went 2-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 28.1 innings. The southpaw enters free agency at 26-years-old.

Toussaint pitched in eight games for the Angels in 2022, after spending the first four years of his career with the Braves. The right-hander went 1-1 with a 4.62 ERA in 25.1 innings in 2022. He's also 26-years-old.

Walters made one appearance for the Angels in 2022, recording one out, and allowing a hit and a walk in his MLB debut. He enters free agency as a 25-year-old.

And finally, Zastryzny appeared in five games with the Angels in 2022, allowing two earned runs in three innings for an ERA of 6.00. He pitched in 2022 with the Angels and Mets, reaching the big leagues for the first time since 2018 with the Cubs. He's 30-years-old entering free agency.