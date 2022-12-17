The Giants signed Carlos Correa on Tuesday, and while the Angels weren't heavily connected to the superstar shortstop, there was at least some level of hope they could land the guy who used to torment them with the division-rival Astros. But Correa's signing in San Francisco could open up a different possibility for the Halos at short.

For the last decade, the Giants' starting shortstop has been Brandon Crawford, who is under contract for one more year and suddenly finds himself without a starting job. Crawford is due to make $16 million in 2023, and while San Francisco has shown a willingness to spend money, they'd surely love to get some of that salary off their books.

Crawford had a bad season in 2022, posting an 85 OPS+ and one of his worst defensive seasons. But he's just one year removed from the best season of his career, when he hit .298 with 24 homers and an .895 OPS (141 OPS+) while winning his fourth Gold Glove.

Crawford will be 36 next month, so his best days are probably behind him. But he's probably not as bad as he was in 2022, and a change of scenery could be what he needs to rejuvenate his career.

Even at his worst, Crawford is probably equal to the remaining free agents other than Dansby Swanson, and there's definitely quite a bit of potential upside for the three-time All-Star to be quite a bit better.

If Crawford is on the market, Angels GM Perry Minasian should be on the phone with Giants GM Farhan Zaidi immediately.