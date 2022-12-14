Late Tuesday night, the biggest free agent came off the board when All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa signed with the San Francisco Giants. The Angels were among the teams linked to him all offseason long, but instead, he signed a huge 13-year, $350 million deal to head to Northern California instead of Southern California.

The Angels have made it clear they want to upgrade at the shortstop position this offseason, but there was little-to-no chance they were going to give out a contract of 13 years and $350 million. With Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon already locked into huge contracts, and the Angels hoping to retain Shohei Ohtani next year at a historic price, they were never going to be able to shell out that kind of money.

However, now with Correa off the board, the Angels will look elsewhere, whether it be Dansby Swanson or other less expensive shortstops on the market. Angels GM Perry Minasian has already said the team could exceed the luxury tax to compete, so we have to expect they'll do something at that position if the right situation presents itself.

For the third time this offseason, the shortstop market has been reset. After Swanson, there's a huge drop off in talent — so we'll see if his price remains within the Angels' reach, or if it's time for them to look at alternative options.