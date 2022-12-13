The Angels have done an incredible job of filling out their roster this offseason — but there's still work to be done.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian said he still wants to make upgrades at the shortstop position and in the bullpen. However, they may also look to add another starting pitcher, and even make an upgrade at catcher.

The biggest need, though, remains at shortstop, where the Angels don't have a clear answer heading into next season. Minasian thinks they have 'talent' at the position, but won't be shy in trying to upgrade ahead of next season. Enter Dansby Swanson.

Swanson and Carlos Correa are the last two remaining shortstops of the 'big four' entering free agency. Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts got massive deals, likely pricing the Angels out of Correa. However, Swanson, who is the least expensive of the four, could still be in play for the Halos. And he makes a lot of sense.

Last year, Swanson hit .277 with 25 home runs and 96 RBIs. He also hit 32 doubles, stole 18 bases and had an OPS+ of 115. He was named an All-Star and awarded a Gold Glove for the first time in his career. He also played in all 162 games, which is as impressive as any feat he had last season. Over the last three seasons, he's missed a total of two games.

The shortstop position as of right now for the Angels would be manned by a combination of David Fletcher, Livan Soto, Andrew Velazquez and maybe Luis Rengifo or Gio Urshela. The platoon wouldn't necessarily be the worst thing, but it would be nice for the Angels to feel comfortable about their everyday shortstop — and Swanson would be just that.

For those wondering if the Angels would still spend that kind of money on a player after already setting a franchise-record in payroll, Minasian answered that question when he said the team would consider exceeding the luxury tax threshold of $233 million. And if you don't believe him, the Angels were among the teams with an offer on the table for three-time All-Star catcher Willson Contreras. So clearly, Minasian means business.

Swanson has been linked to the Angels, among other teams, all offseason long. He was a top landing spot for them heading into the Winter Meetings, and, more recently, ESPN's Alden Gonzalez said this about him.

"Perhaps the Los Angeles Angels make a run. GM Perry Minasian, who knows Swanson from their days in Atlanta together, said Wednesday that the team would be willing to exceed the luxury-tax threshold for the right player. Swanson would certainly qualify."



The Angels may not be the ultimate landing spot for Swanson, as he has a ton of suitors. However, they will definitely be in the mix, and should have an offer on the table when he makes his decision. Swanson, along with the rest of the offseason moves, would elevate the Angels to true contender status in the suddenly crowded AL West. If they want to compete next season, they need to make one more splash.