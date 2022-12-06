The Angels enter the Winter Meetings with a few clear needs, one of them being the shortstop position. The Angels should look to add a clear everyday shortstop — someone they feel comfortable manning that position on a consistent basis.

Trea Turner has already reset the market with his 11-year, $300 million deal, but the Angels should still be in play for the other three top shortstops — Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson.

Bleacher Report's Brandon Scott thinks the Angels should be considered among the top landing spots for Swanson.

"Signing Swanson, along with these other early offseason moves, would show the Angels are still trying to field a decent team despite their recent shortcomings and pending sale. This is also their final season to make an impression on Shohei Ohtani before he could hit free agency in 2024."



Swanson will be 29-years-old come Opening Day next season. Last year with the Braves, he hit .277 with 25 home runs and 96 RBIs. He also won the Gold Glove at the shortstop position in the National League, and was named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

Swanson would be a huge addition to the Angels' lineup, and may be a better fit than Correa and Bogaerts, mainly because he'll command less money and years.

Correa is looking to cash in on a huge deal this offseason, similar to the one Turner just received from Philadelphia. Bogaerts could also command a large deal, while Swanson's will most likely be the smallest. Something in the six-year, $160 million range seems to be the market for Swanson, which could be much easier for the Angels to pull the trigger on this offseason.

They could potentially even try to sign a deal similar to the one Correa signed with the Twins last year — one year with an option and a high AAV — to allow a player to re-enter the market next offseason as the best shortstop on the market.

If the Angels wanted to make a splash at shortstop, Swanson could be the perfect fit.