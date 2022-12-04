The Angels' biggest need heading into this week's Winter Meetings is the shortstop position. All eyes will be on the big four shortstops — Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts Dansby Swanson and Carlos Correa — but those are far from the only available shortstops on the market.

The Angels, who already have a franchise-record payroll for the 2023 season, could be better off looking towards the trade market for a shortstop, and Eno Sarris and Derek Van Ripper brought up a pretty good idea on the Athletic Baseball Podcast.

"You’ve got four viable shortstops in one organization for next year," Sarris said regarding the Cleveland Guardians. "I think that the most likely trade parter, you know, trade situation there would be probably Amed Rosario because he is one year away from being a free agent and is due $9 million … so, yeah, Amed Rosario to the Angels."

Amed Rosario just turned 27-years-old, and has been in the league for six seasons. A career .274 hitter, he slashed .283/.312/.403 with 11 home runs and 71 RBIs in 153 games last season. He also hit 26 doubles, stole 18 bases and led the league with nine triples. He appeared in 140 games at shortstop, and played a little bit of left field.

Rosario will get around $9 million next season before heading into free agency in 2024. He could be a perfect stopgap shortstop for next season — and a potential extension candidate if all goes well. If the Angels don't feel like getting into a bidding war for the top four shortstops, Rosario could be a sneaky good trade target.