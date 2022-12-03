The shortstop market is loaded with talent this offseason. From Carlos Correa to Trea Turner to Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts, there are former All-Stars all across the board.

The Angels are in need of a shortstop, and could make a huge splash to solidify their spot as a contender in the American League. However, The Athletic's Jim Bowden has a backup plan for them in case they're unable to land one of the top four. He thinks they'll go after a former two-time All-Star who spent last season with the White Sox and Athletics.

"Los Angeles Angels — SS Elvis Andrus (1 year, $12.5 million)

The Angels have been aggressive this offseason, landing lefty starter Tyler Anderson in free agency and trading for corner outfielder Hunter Renfroe. Next on their to-do list: shortstop. They could be a surprise suitor for one of the top four free agents (Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson), but if signing one doesn’t end up being an option, taking a chance on Andrus with a one-year deal makes some sense. Andrus, 34, batted .249/.303/.404 last season with 17 home runs, 66 runs scored, 18 stolen bases and 3.0 bWAR."

Elvis Andrus wouldn't exactly be the splashy name that one of the big four shortstops would be, but he would still fill a need for this Angels team.

The 34-year-old hit .249 last year with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs. He also hit 32 doubles, stole 18 bases and struck out just 92 times. He played in 143 games at shortstop across his two teams.

Andrus also has a ton of experience playing in the AL West. He spent the first 12 years of his career with the Rangers, and the next one-and-a-half with the Athletics, before leaving the AL West for the first time in his career.

The $12.5 million price tag feels a little high for Andrus, but if the other four shortstops go off the board, he could see an uptick in his value. If the Angels don't think they're going to land one of the top four, they would be better off getting ahead of the market with Andrus, like they did with All-Star LHP Tyler Anderson.

And for what it's worth, in Andrus' career at Angel Stadium, he's hitting .289 with four home runs, 33 RBIs, 19 doubles and 55 runs scored in 110 games played.