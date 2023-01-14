The Angels have made a ton of moves this offseason, but they're still not done making upgrades ahead of Opening Day. The Angels are expected to try to upgrade a few more positions before Spring Training, one of them being shortstop.

The Angels added two guys who could play some shortstop this offseason in Gio Urshela and Brandon Drury, but neither are expected to play shortstop on a full-time basis. They're both likely to move around a lot next season, still leaving a hole at the shortstop position for the Angels.

MLB insider Jim Bowden wrote an article for The Athletic in which he ranked the top 12 remaining free agents, and gave their best potential fits. He had two shortstops on the list, and linked both of them to the Angels. First, coming in third on his rankings, was Elvis Andrus.

3. Elvis Andrus, SS

Age: 34

Bats: Right

Throws: Right

WAR: 3.0

Andrus found the fountain of youth last year and produced a solid season with 149 games played, 32 doubles, 17 home runs and 18 stolen bases in 22 attempts. Defensively, the 14-year veteran finished with negative-4 Defensive Runs Saved and a 3.8 UZR. Several teams are looking for a shortstop so Andrus should end up with a nice one-year contract.

Best fits: Red Sox, Angels, Braves

Andrus is a two-time All-Star, making the team in 2010 and 2012. He's far from being the player he once was, but the 34-year-old did have somewhat of a renaissance season in the 14th year of his career. He had a WAR of 3.0 and an OPS+ above league average of 103, and could be a nice fit as an everyday shortstop for the Angels. However, they won't be the only team after his services, as Bowden also linked the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves to the shortstop.

Coming down a little lower on Bowden's list was José Iglesias, who didn't have as good of a season offensively as Andrus, but was better defensively.

José Iglesias, SS

Age: 33

Bats: Right

Throws: Right

WAR: 1.2

Still an above-average defensive shortstop, Iglesias is coming off a solid season in which he hit .292 with 30 doubles, 48 runs scored and 47 RBIs. And, for those concerned about his Coors Field splits last year, he hit .315 on the road with 17 doubles and .264 at home with 13 doubles. A return to the Red Sox or Angels makes sense, or maybe even going to the Braves, especially if Vaughn Grissom isn’t ready to take over shortstop full-time.

Best fits: Red Sox, Angels, Braves

Iglesias is a year younger than Andrus, and has played 11 seasons in the MLB. Last year he had a 1.2 WAR and a 90 OPS+, but did hit .292 in 118 games. Iglesias is also a former All-Star, making the team in 2015. He'll likely be a little less expensive than Andrus, but was also linked to both the Red Sox and Braves.

The Angels don't necessarily need to go after one of these guys ahead of next season. But after missing out on all the top shortstops on the market, they may end up settling for one of these less expensive options.