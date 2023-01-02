The Angels' addition of Brandon Drury just made too much sense. They wanted to add depth and versatility all around the diamond, and he does just that.

He's spent time at first base, second base, third base, shortstop, right field and left field in his career, and could be called upon to play any of those positions for the Angels next season.

His new general manager Perry Minasian, however, gave a little insight into where he may play for the Angels over the next two years of his contract.

"We’ve always liked him, and he’s one of those guys with versatility who hits the ball extremely hard," Minasian said. "He’s a fit from a makeup standpoint and from a versatility standpoint. He can play third, second, first and even a little short and the outfield if we need him to."

The Angels still don't have a clear everyday shortstop, but they have a lot of guys who can play there. Drury should spend some time there, as well as the new acquisition Gio Urshela. They also could still look to add a shortstop, via free agency or even potentially through the trade market.

No matter where he plays, Drury should be an everyday player for the Halos next season. And his two-year, $17 million contract could turn out to be a steal — but it may not even be the best contract the Angels signed this offseason.