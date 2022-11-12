Skip to main content

Angels Rumors: LA Showing Interest in All-Star Starting Pitcher

They'd love to solidify the rotation with one or two more arms.
The Angels are looking for starting pitching this offseason, and have their eyes set on a certain All-Star in 2022 who wouldn't have to move very far.

MLB's Jon Morosi reported that the Angels are interested in LHP Tyler Anderson, who received the qualifying offer from the Dodgers on Thursday.

In 2022, Anderson went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA, and was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. He also took a no-hit bid into the 9th inning against these Angels back in June, only to have Shohei Ohtani break it up.

Since Anderson has the qualifying offer of $19.65 million, the Angels would have to give up a second-round pick and $500 thousand of international money to the Dodgers to sign him. It could be worth it.

Anderson isn't the only pitcher on the Angels radar, however. 

Morosi also reported that the Angels have "checked in" with the Tampa Bay Rays regarding their available pitchers.

Morosi reported this just hours before the Rays dealt Ji-Man Choi to the Pirates, so clearly, there could be more moves in the future. We'll see if the Angels have a trade in store with the Rays to beef up their bullpen or starting rotation.

