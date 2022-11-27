Angels GM Perry Minasian has been by far the most aggressive player in free agency thus far. Between Tyler Anderson, Gio Urshela and Hunter Renfroe, he has perfectly filled the gaps in this Angels roster. However, he's not done yet.

Minasian has already confirmed he'll continue to look for the best moves to improve this roster, and many believe that could be at the shortstop position.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic made a huge prediction regarding the Angels, predicting they could be a threat to sign one of the top four shortstops on the market.

"Next up on their agenda: shortstop. They’ve been scouring both leagues for a trade option, but also could surprise the industry and sign one of the star free-agent shortstops."



The top four shortstops include Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson. All four would be huge additions to an Angels lineup that didn't get a ton of production out of the shortstop position in 2022.

Turner hit 21 home runs and 100 RBIs in 2022. He also had 194 hits, and has some of the best speed in all of baseball.

Correa had a bit of a down year in 2022, but he still hit 22 home runs and 64 RBIs. He was also a finalist for the AL Gold Glove Award.

Swanson hit 25 home runs and 96 RBIs in 2022, and won the Gold Glove Award in the National League.

And Bogaerts hit .307 with 15 home runs and 73 RBIs. He was also a finalist for the Gold Glove Award in the AL.

The Angels can't go wrong with any of these four options, but they'll all cost a hefty price. But if the Angels are serious about contending in 2023, this could be the move that puts them over the top.