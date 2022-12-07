The Angels have a few clear needs at the Winter Meetings, that GM Perry Minasian has mentioned they're trying to fill. Those are shortstop and the bullpen, but there are still other areas the team can improve — a big one being behind the plate.

The Angels don't have a clear No. 1 catcher heading into next season. Top prospect Logan O'Hoppe will get a real chance to compete for that spot, but he'll be just 23-years-old come Opening Day. After that, there's just Max Stassi and Matt Thaiss, and the Angels probably don't feel very good about either of them being an everyday catcher. Angels insider Jeff Fletcher of the OC Register predicted the team may look to upgrade that position this offseason.

"Behind the plate, Max Stassi figures to start the year as the Angels No. 1 catcher, with Logan O’Hoppe waiting in the wings. They also have Matt Thaiss, who will be out of options in 2023. The Angels might look for another alternative, in case Stassi doesn’t rebound from his disappointing 2022 and O’Hoppe isn’t ready."

It would be very wise for them to at least look to add another catcher, so here are three options they could target:

1. Gary Sanchez, free agent

Sanchez had another down year with the Twins last season, hitting .205 with 16 home runs and 61 RBIs. The power was still somewhat there — but not like his 33 and 34 home run seasons in 2017 and 2019, respectively. Spotrac projects his market value to be somewhere in the $6.4 million range, which would be right around the perfect range for them to spend on a catcher they want to use on a consistent basis. His market may end up being too big for the Angels, but he could be a solid option at the right price.

2. Tucker Barnhart, free agent

Barnhart really struggled from the plate last year with the Tigers. The 31-year-old hit .221 with just one home run and 16 RBIs in 281 at-bats. The two-time Gold Glove Award winner isn't the same defender he once was, but he did throw out 20 batters last season. He could be an interesting addition in the hopes he finds hit bat a little bit in 2023.

3. Danny Jansen, Toronto Blue Jays

Finally, we get to a potential trade candidate in Jansen. The Blue Jays have three catchers on their roster, and are expected to look to trade at least one. Jansen won't be as expensive as Alejandro Kirk, but was still solid last season, hitting .260 with 15 home runs and 44 RBIs. He still has two more years of team control, so he could be a very solid option to play while O'Hoppe continues to grow as a big leaguer.

If the Angels decide they want to upgrade at catcher, they have their options. We'll see if this ends up becoming a priority, or if they're happy to just stick with who they have.