Who Is Astros Most Indispensable Player Heading Down Final Stretch of Season?
The Houston Astros have been hit incredibly hard by injuries throughout the 2025 MLB regular season, but have consistently been able to overcome the obstacles.
Entering play on Aug. 22, they have a 70-58 record, holding a two-game lead over the Seattle Mariners. It's remarkable the Astros are in the position they are given how much talent they lost this past winter before the injuries began to mount during the campaign. During the year, the hits have just kept coming.
Star designated hitter Yordan Alvarez has not played since May 3. Starting pitchers Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco both suffered elbow injuries that required Tommy John surgery. Closer Josh Hader has landed on the injured list for the first time in his career and could miss the remainder of the regular season.
Shortstop Jeremy Pena has taken his production to another level by becoming an All-Star, but he missed time after being hit by a pitch. Fellow All-Star, third baseman Isaac Paredes, suffered a severe hamstring injury and is on the shelf. Center fielder Jake Meyers was in the midst of a breakout campaign but he suffered an injury as well.
Continually having to overcome key members of the roster being out is no easy task. It requires players capable of stepping up on a moment’s notice and producing in a role they may not be accustomed to. Those kinds of glue guys are imperative to a team succeeding, which is why Mauricio Dubon makes sense being named the team’s indispensable under-the-radar player by Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required).
Mauricio Dubon Has Been Lifesaver For Astros
“With all our injuries, I’m almost certain that he has started at seven of the nine positions (except pitcher and catcher). Unbelievable talent,” said general manager Dana Brown, as shared by Bowden.
His versatility has been key to helping keep Houston afloat. Dubon has made 33 starts at second base, 15 at third, 19 at shortstop, nine in left field, three in center field, two in right field and one at first base.
Playing that many positions is impressive, but sometimes it means that a player isn’t good enough to play every day at one spot. That isn’t the case with Dubon, who has a fielding run value of plus-14, which is in the 98th percentile.
Most of his value is tied to his defensive versatility, but he isn’t a total negative with the bat either. He has a .258/.302/.390 slash line in 317 plate appearances with seven home runs and 18 doubles. Contact is the name of the game for him, as he doesn’t strike out much at all with his 10.1% strikeout rate being in the 97th percentile.
“His versatility is unbelievable and unmatched. He can spell anyone and provide quality at-bats,” said manager Joe Espada.
Dubon has been as important to the team’s success as any player on the roster. He has helped Espada fill gaps created throughout the season and provides him with an elite Swiss Army Knife to deploy in several roles.