Astros Closer Josh Hader Not Expected to Return During Regular Season
The Houston Astros lost one of their key players a few days ago and they're still trying to fill in the gaps. After closer Josh Hader was sent to the injured list with a left shoulder capsule sprain, Houston experienced a dip in performance. They're already walking a fine line in the American League West standings as the franchise is on the cusp of dropping to No. 2.
After their hapless matchup on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, who took home the whopping 7-0 victory, the Astros are in trouble. Throughout the campaign, they have been sending numerous players to the IL, and the past few weeks have been no different.
With Hader out, the fate of the franchise for the remainder of the season is rather uncertain. A lot of their struggles, particularly regarding injuries, have been completely out of their control. The minute one player returns, it seems like another makes an exit.
Josh Hader Reveals Update on His Return
When it was first announced that Hader had been injured, few details were released. Shortly after, it was determined that he had a left shoulder capsule sprain and would be out for approximately three weeks. However, as with any injury, just because he could be cleared to play three weeks from now doesn't mean that he will be back to his usual self in terms of performance.
"Josh Hader said it would take him three weeks to build up after not throwing for the next three weeks, so don't expect to see him in the regular season. Playoffs remain a possibility," Brian McTaggart of MLB.com wrote on X.
Hopes are held high that he will be able to appear in the playoffs, but he shouldn't let the pressure of returning disrupt his recovery process. He is a valuable player for Houston — they are counting on him to make a full recovery.
As general manager Dana Brown stated, per McTaggart, "In terms of him coming back, we just have to go through this rehab process. Josh is optimistic, so we'll see what happens."
After Friday's embarrassing defeat, Houston has a chance to bounce back on Saturday when they face Baltimore once again. Their chances of clinching the series victory isn't over just yet, but it will take some serious grit with all hands on deck to make the possibility come to fruition. Until then, the franchise remains in a tight race in the AL West.