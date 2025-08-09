Mauricio Dubón Giving Astros Immense Value Everywhere This Season
It was a great start to the series against the New York Yankees for the Houston Astros, with a thrilling win in extra innings.
With the Seattle Mariners breathing down their necks in the division, getting the win against the Yankees on Friday to open up their series was important.
This is a key stretch coming up for Houston against both the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. With both of those teams being playoff hopefuls in the American League, the Astros will certainly be focused on getting some wins.
Despite the win on Friday against New York, things have been tough for the Astros of late. This is a team that has been hit extremely hard by injuries this year, and it is starting to take its toll.
However, while they have been slipping a bit of late, they deserve a lot of credit for being as good as they have been this campaign. When looking at the injured list, it would have been easy to say that the Astros would have been under .500.
One of the reasons for their success has been some players stepping up into whatever role they are put in.
Brian Murphy of MLB recently wrote about Mauricio Dubón having a massive impact on the team despite flying under the radar a bit.
“Dubón has been a key glue guy over the past few years for the Astros and has already compiled a career-best 2.5 fWAR through 91 games this year. He has been one of this season's most valuable defenders while playing his customary position of ... well, anywhere,” he wrote.
The do-it-all utility man of Houston has been a key contributor for the team this campaign. With injuries all around, Dubon has started at six different positions so far this season and has played at seven.
Where Would Houston Be Without Dubon?
It is pretty remarkable for a player to be able to do that, and his defense has once again been top-notch around the diamond.
While his filling in everywhere this year besides catcher on defense has been great, he has also been productive at the plate. While Dubon is by no means a star hitter, he has been good enough this campaign.
So far in 2025, he has slashed .263/.309/.398 with six home runs and 24 RBI. Couple his OPS being slightly over .700 with his ability to play everywhere on the field, and he has been an extremely valuable player.
Overall, while Dubon might not receive the recognition he deserves for being able to be a good utility man, it has come in handy for the injured Astros this season. If not for Dubon, Houston wouldn’t be in the position that they are currently in.
