Astros Top Prospect Likely Demoted To Minors Ahead of 2026 Season

Infielders for the Houston Astros are in a bit of a bind. Heading into the 2026 regular season, Houston's main infield consists of Carlos Correa, Jeremy Pena, Isaac Paredes, Christan Walker, and Jose Altuve in the mix. They also added newly acquired utility man in Nick Allen.

Altuve did spend some time as an outfielder last season, but was deemed unsuccessful.

Astros Infield Is Crowded

If the Astros don't make moves to thin out some of their infield, manager Joe Espada has a tough assignment ahead of him. With a crowded infield, it leaves a lone young player with high upside who won't get consistent playing time, and that is Brice Matthews.

Matthews began his MLB debut last season. going, 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his first game against the Texas Rangers. Wiping that slate clean, he quickly made an impact shortly there after.

The 23-year old recorded his first MLB hit a few days later and had a two homer game ten days after his debut, teeing them off All-Star Arizona Diamondbacks hurler, Zac Gallen.

General manager Dana Brown selected him as the 28th pick of the first round in the 2023 MLB draft. Matthews was selected due to his defensive prowess, speed, and his quickness with the bat to hit for power at a high exit velocity.

Unfortunately, he only had 13 games to showcase what he's made of last season, with slash lines of .167/.222/.675 in 42 at bats. 2025 saw Matthews struck out nearly 50% of the time in the big leagues, citing a need to be more patient at the plate and wait for his pitch.

Matthews, The Odd Man Out

Still, he has immense talent and ideally should receive more chances to play in the majors. The problem is the crowded infield. The Texas native plays mostly at second base, which is where Altuve will likely play for the majority of the season. Slide him elsewhere and you've got competition with Gold Glove All-Stars in Pena and Correa.

There is a chance the outfield might suit him well, but Jake Meyers, Zach Cole, Zach Dezenzo, Jesus Sanchez, and Cam Smith currently occupy those positions. Cole, Dezenzo, and Smith in particular are a couple years or less removed from rookie seasons. In the event they underperform could be a chance Matthews can take some playing time in the outfield.

Unfortunately that involves the waiting game. With the lack of opportunities to prove himself at the MLB level, it's likely Matthews will stick where he ended up at the start of 2025, playing for Triple A Sugar Land.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic notes that manager Joe Espada doesn't "prefer to keep prospects on the major league roster unless there is a guarantee of everyday playing time."

Matthews Needs To Prove Himself

Essentially, if nothing drastic changes for the Astros, Matthews is slated to start in the minors. However, spring training is the time for prospects to prove themselves.

It's what Cam Smith did to earn a major league spot on the 40-man roster last year. He quickly impressed his new team last spring following the blockbuster deal that sent Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs. A year later, Smith himself has playing time competition, given the rest of the young outfield opportunities.

If Matthews wants to set foot on an MLB roster, then he needs to set his eyes capitalizing on his chances during spring training.

