Former GM Sends Warning To Houston Astros' Division Rivals

"Texas and Seattle, you better get as big a lead as you can, because when this team gets healthy, they're going to come roaring right after both of you!"@JimBowdenGM puts the top of the AL West on notice about the @Astros. #Relentless



🔗 https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/dJrw9x6Ha2