Can Justin Verlander Get Houston Astros Back On Track?
Heading into Friday night's game, the Houston Astros were in desperate need of a boost. They'd just been swept in three games by the Atlanta Braves at home, dropping their record to 6-14 and keeping them mired in last place in the AL West.
Fortunately for the Astros, they got two positive developments on Friday. One was that they were starting a three-game road series against the Washington Nationals -- their first easy opponent of the season.
The second was that Houston's ace, Justin Verlander, was finally rejoining the rotation for his 2024 debut. And after missing the first three weeks of the campaign with shoulder inflammation, the three-time Cy Young winner didn't disappoint.
Verlander gave the Astros exactly what they needed, recording a win and a quality start in his first game back. He held the Nationals to two runs over six innings and looked sharp, throwing 50 of his 78 pitches for strikes without walking anyone and helping Houston win 5-3.
The Astros looked like their old selves with Verlander on the mound, banging out 13 hits on offense, stealing four bases and getting back in the win column. They appeared rejuvenated (Thursday's off day probably didn't hurt) and played with confidence. They had their swagger back.
Verlander did what aces are supposed to do, stopping the bleeding during a losing streak and setting the tone for their teammates. When his team was down, he gave it a lift.
He can't pitch everyday, unfortunately, and who knows if his 41-year-old arm will surive the entire season. But there's no doubting that Houston is a much better team when he's healthy and leading the rotation.
The Astros still have other problems that Verlander can't fix, like Josh Hader's disappointing start, Jose Abreu's brutal slump and Joe Espada's questionable managing. But if Verlander can stay healthy and help settle the rotation, Houston may not be doomed after all.