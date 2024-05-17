No Plan for Struggling Houston Astros Slugger to Return Yet
The Houston Astros optioned first baseman José Abreu to West Palm Beach, Fla., to give him the chance to work on his struggling swing. That was on April 30.
Nearly two weeks later Abreu, curiously, hasn’t hit in an extended spring training game.
Astros manager Joe Espada told Houston media on Thursday, including The Athletic, that Abreu had not taken cuts in a game and had only taken live batting practice.
Espada was asked if Abreu could return within the month. He didn’t offer a timetable.
Thus, the curiosity around when he will return.
The right-handed hitting slugger was off to the worst start of his career, as he batted .099 with a .269 OPS and just one extra-base hit in 22 games. He only drove in three runs and his lack of production was producing a drag on the lineup.
The Astros were giving Jon Singleton more time at first base while Abreu was still with the team, and he voluntarily accepted the option to the minors. Lately, Gold Glove utility player Mauricio Dubón has gotten playing time at first base.
Espada didn’t comment on Abreu’s progress beyond the fact that he’s taken live batting practice. That could be reflective of fundamental issues with the 37-year-old swing.
He’s in the middle of a three-year deal he signed last offseason. He struggled mightily to start last year, but he rebounded enough to slash .237/.296/.383/.679 with 18 home runs and 90 RBI. Still, his batting average was a dramatic drop from the .304 he hit with the Chicago White Sox in 2022.
He has not lived up to the expectations he set during his nine-year stint with the Chicago White Sox, where he batted .292 with 243 home runs and 863 RBI. He earned three All-Star Game berths, won three Silver Sluggers, was the 2014 American League Rookie of the Year and the 2020 AL Most Valuable Player.