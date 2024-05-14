Houston Astros Peacock Game Moves to Roku in New MLB Deal
The Houston Astros’ scheduled home game with the Minnesota Twins has moved from Peacock to Roku after Major League Baseball’s new multi-year deal with the streaming service was announced on Monday.
The game, set for June 2 at Minute Maid Park, will start at 12:05 p.m.
Roku is taking over the rights to the Sunday morning games and will continue to be called MLB Sunday Leadoff.
The Athletic first reported the new deal, and financial terms were not disclosed. But, MLB and Peacock, which previously broadcast the Sunday games, were reportedly $20 million apart on the yearly rights fee, as MLB wanted $30 million and NBC, Peacock’s parent company, was offering $10 million.
The service will get 18 Sunday games and will begin the contract with Sunday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and the St. Louis Cardinals, set for 1:05 p.m. eastern. Sunday games as part of the deal will end on Sept. 15.
The most significant difference in the Roku deal and the Peacock deal is that fans won’t have to pay extra to access the games on Roku. Peacock is a paid streaming service. Roku said in a release that 120 million will have access to the service.
The Roku games will also be available on MLB.tv and will not be subject to blackouts.
The Astros are starting a 10-game homestand this week with a four-game set against the Oakland Athletics. That is followed by three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Angels.
After a road trip, Houston returns home to face Minnesota starting on May 31.