Houston Astros Boss Drops Another Hint About Potential Offseason Target
It's a waiting game for the Houston Astros right now as Alex Bregman weighs his free agency options.
With their offer extended, it sounds like the two sides are far apart on getting a potential deal worked out, something that could result in the franchise star departing this offseason.
Regardless if Bregman is back on the roster in 2025 or not, there are still areas the front office needs to improve heading into next year as they attempt to get back to the World Series after seeing their ALCS record of consecutive appearances end.
First base is the position that remains the hot topic externally, but there hasn't been a lot of information coming from the organization stating they're making that a priority.
Instead, outfield continues to be hinted at by general manager Dana Brown as something the front office is analyzing.
He made some interesting comments regarding how the depth chart might look in 2025, and despite tendering contracts to Jake Meyers and Chas McCormick, that doesn't mean they will both be around for the start of next season.
Brown dropped another bit of information regarding what type of player profile the Astros could be targeting this winter.
"Then maybe we can get [McCormick] some help to where he doesn't have to face all of the right-handers as much by getting a left-handed-hitting outfielder. Those kind of things we're trying to do to improve this club. Maybe, at certain points, do some platooning if he's struggling. We're trying to do certain moves to reach more production in the offense," he said per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.
It doesn't get more clear than that.
Houston will be looking to bring in a left-handed-hitting outfielder with the idea being that addition will help McCormick play in more advantageous situations.
Who that might be isn't clear.
There aren't a whole of gamechangers on the market who would fit into the financial constraints of the Astros, but they aren't necessarily looking for an All-Star-caliber player.
Michael Conforto could make sense, but even he's likely too expensive.
They could take a chance on Alex Verdugo or Jesse Winker, but inconsistent production and personality is something they would have to weigh.
Jason Heyward and Ben Gamel were with the organization this past year, but reunions seem unlikely.
Max Kepler and Gavin Sheets would have the highest ceilings, but again, the age of those two players could cause some teams around the league to offer more money than Houston is willing to spend with the hope they live up to their potential.
The market is limited, and if Bregman re-signs, that further hamstrings their ability to sign someone with Major League experience who can be a boost to their outfield group.
Top prospect Jacob Melton could be an internal option for them, but he'd likely have some rookie growing pains that would make things a net negative overall.
This will be something to monitor, though.
Brown has made it clear they would like to add a lefty hitter to their outfield, but how they go about that remains to be seen.