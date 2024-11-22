Inside the Astros

Houston Astros Have Reportedly Extended Their Offer to Alex Bregman

Based on this report from an MLB insider, the Houston Astros have made their offer to Alex Bregman.

Brad Wakai

Jun 2, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) prior to the game against the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park
Jun 2, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) prior to the game against the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
In this story:

Well, after a prolonged period of speculation, the Alex Bregman saga could be coming to an end for the Houston Astros.

According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, "the incumbent Astros are in with an offer."

The MLB insider didn't share any details about the contract, so that part is still unknown.

But, this is a huge step in the free agency negotiations between Houston and their superstar third baseman since his decision is the first domino that has to fall before the front office is able to accomplish anything else this offseason.

How Bregman and his agent Scott Boras receive this offer will also signal if he'll be back or not.

There have been different projections going around from analysts and experts who do those sorts of things, and largely the rough estimate of his value on the open market is around $200 million.

As the best third baseman available and someone who provides elite hitting, defending and World Series experience and leadership to a clubhouse, there's a good chance he could even get more than that depending on what other teams are interested.

It's long been documented the Astros have never gone over the six-year mark for a free agent, so if that's something Bregman is looking for, then the two parties could go their separate ways.

Again, nothing about the offer is known at this time.

There's also a chance that Houston came in and blew away their franchise cornerstone with an offer, and he's ready to sign his name on the dotted line and wrap everything up.

More details will emerge regarding what was offered, but this is at least a good sign the Astros have something on the table.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News