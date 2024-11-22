Houston Astros Have Reportedly Extended Their Offer to Alex Bregman
Well, after a prolonged period of speculation, the Alex Bregman saga could be coming to an end for the Houston Astros.
According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, "the incumbent Astros are in with an offer."
The MLB insider didn't share any details about the contract, so that part is still unknown.
But, this is a huge step in the free agency negotiations between Houston and their superstar third baseman since his decision is the first domino that has to fall before the front office is able to accomplish anything else this offseason.
How Bregman and his agent Scott Boras receive this offer will also signal if he'll be back or not.
There have been different projections going around from analysts and experts who do those sorts of things, and largely the rough estimate of his value on the open market is around $200 million.
As the best third baseman available and someone who provides elite hitting, defending and World Series experience and leadership to a clubhouse, there's a good chance he could even get more than that depending on what other teams are interested.
It's long been documented the Astros have never gone over the six-year mark for a free agent, so if that's something Bregman is looking for, then the two parties could go their separate ways.
Again, nothing about the offer is known at this time.
There's also a chance that Houston came in and blew away their franchise cornerstone with an offer, and he's ready to sign his name on the dotted line and wrap everything up.
More details will emerge regarding what was offered, but this is at least a good sign the Astros have something on the table.