Insider Shares How Far Apart Houston Astros, Alex Bregman Are in Contract Talks
The No. 1 priority for the Houston Astros this offseason is to figure out a way to keep Alex Bregman with the franchise.
The star third baseman hit free agency for the first time in his career.
As the clear-cut best option for the position on the market, he is going to be pursued by a number of teams.
The list is only going to grow when taking into consideration that he would be open to moving to second base in the right situation.
There is a lot of pressure on the Astros front office to seal the deal and get something done with him, since losing him would be a massive blow in more ways than one.
Not only does he remain incredibly productive at the plate, he is also coming off the best defensive season of his career by winning a Gold Glove for the first time. The leadership and influence he has in the clubhouse would be impossible to replace, as he has been a key component of the team for nine seasons.
The question, of course, is whether Houston will be willing to spend what it takes to retain him.
According to an update provided by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, there is a sizable gap that needs to be worked on.
“The Houston Astros would love to have Alex Bregman back on a six-year deal worth about $156 million, but Bregman is seeking a deal worth at least $200 million.”
That is certainly not a small gap to overcome, especially since there was another report that an offer from the franchise to their superstar is already on the table.
If the Astros get too cute with negotiations, there is a real possibility that their star third baseman departs, especially if other teams are offering $200-plus million.
With rumors always swirling that Houston could look to slash some payroll this winter, they could make some moves made ahead of a Bregman deal to open up a little bit more money to spend.
One name to keep an eye on is starting pitcher Framber Valdez.
Trading away an ace to save some money would be a tough sell to the fan base, but moving him to ensure Bregman isn’t lost in free agency would be an easier thing to stomach.
One team to certainly keep an eye on is the Washington Nationals, who are ready to spend and in the market for a third baseman. The Detroit Tigers are another team that could make a splash.
It would really sting the Astros if their American League West rivals, the Seattle Mariners make an aggressive offer.
They have been mentioned as a fit for Bregman and would have to offer him an exorbitant amount of money to even consider flipping to the other side of the rivalry.